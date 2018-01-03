- Jan 03 Features, Football, Tulsa
Sand Springs’ Payton Scott is the Male Athlete of the Month – Presented by Mazzio’s
Junior running back, Payton Scott, for the Sand Springs Sandites has rushed for... Read More
- Jan 05 Basketball, Features, Tulsa
Owasso Rams and Lady Rams Basketball – Presented by Classic Chevrolet
BOYS Mark Vancuren 15-16 Record: 20-7 The Rams see two starters return to the... Read More
- Jan 05 All-VYPE, Features, Football
SEOK All-VYPE Football Team – Presented by Pine Cellular
Offense QUARTERBACKS Cameron Jones – Sulphur Briston Summers – Davis Braden... Read More
- Jan 03 2018 Prospects, COLUMNS, Dirk Knudsen
Marist High Schools Reow Jackson A 2018 Top Recruit
Here we are only January 3rd and already NWPR is hard at work finding the next... Read More
- Jan 03 Features, North OK, Softball
Chandler Lady Lions Finish Strong – Presented by First Bank of Chandler
By Kervy Robles The Chandler Lions softball team finished No. 1 in Oklahoma and... Read More
-
- Jan 03 All-VYPE, Features, Football
OKC Area All-VYPE Football Team – Presented by Eskridge Honda
1st Team QB Brandon Marquardt – Norman North RB Devonte Lee – John Marshall... Read More
- Jan 03 Football
RECRUIT SCOOP: Magnolia’s 2018 WR Pulling Offers
Magnolia coach Sterling Doty has pulled off a tremendous turnaround inside the... Read More
- Jan 03 Cincinnati, Dayton, Indiana
All-TSF: Quarterback Primer
Quarterbacks ruled the roost this past fall. It is a trend that doesn’t... Read More
- Jan 03 COLUMNS, Dirk Knudsen, Featured
Ryan Swanson Of Eagle HS Lands Weber State
We just watched the film of Eagle High School (ID) Senior Safety Ryan Swanson.... Read More